Two semi crash on I-65 ends with one person dead

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE) – A crash involving two semis on I-65 Tuesday morning left one driver dead and traffic backed up for several miles.

Around 11:45 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the 34 mile-marker on I-65, just north of the Austin exit, after a red 2001 International semi crashed rear-ended another semi that was slowing for traffic.

Indiana State Police (ISP) officers report that northbound traffic was merging into the left lane due to road maintenance in the right lane. Due to the lane closure, a blue 2019 Freightliner was slowed in the right lane when a red International semi rear-ended the semi’s trailer. The red International semi then traveled off the road before coming to a rest on its side.

The driver of the International semi was taken to an area hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured, according to ISP.

Traffic on northbound I-65 was diverted onto U.S. 31 and was backed up several miles into Clark County while the investigation continued, ISP said. The roadway remained closed until roughly 5:40 p.m.