NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS) Police say one person is in custody after two people were shot and killed outside a New Albany gas station Monday morning. But the violence didn’t stop there.

Officials say the suspect in the shooting at a Circle K store, fled from the store where the shooting took place, took a hostage from a nearby business and got into a vehicle. Police believe the hostage was injured and got out of the vehicle. At that point, police said the suspect drove the vehicle at officers.

Police say that’s when officers opened fire on the suspect. Both the suspect and the hostage were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.