Two killed in southern Indiana after car hits tree, overturns

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were killed following an early morning crash in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police say a 2005 Toyota Scion was being driven David Seropian, 20, of Scottsburg, Indiana at an unspecified time early Tuesday morning. The car was traveling on State Road 3 when it left the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

As a result, Seropian was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

A passenger in the vehicle, Shaylla Jones, 21, also of Scottsburg, died as a result of the crash. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation by police indicated that Seropian may have swerved to avoid a deer that was in the roadway. Investigators also believe speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash, though not alcohol.