Monroe County, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are resuming the search Sunday morning for two missing Indiana University students at Monroe Lake, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Siddhant Shah, 19, and Aryan Vaidya, 20, were boating with a group of friends on Saturday afternoon when the group decided to anchor the pontoon boat to swim. When both men did not resurface, friends attempted to help but were unable to locate them.

Rescue units searched the area Saturday with scanning devices as well as scuba divers. The search was suspended due to darkness.

Indiana University Student Services assisted with transporting the group back to campus, as well as providing counselling services.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.