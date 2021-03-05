Two hurt on I-69 near Pendleton after semi slams into car stopped partially in roadway

PENDLETON, Ind. (WANE) A crash Thursday evening night sent an Indiana woman and Texas man to the hospital and forced the closure of a section of I-69 for around three and a half hours.

According to Indiana State Police, around 10:10 PM emergency crews responded to the 217 mile marker of I-69 north bound for a two vehicle crash with possible injury.

Troopers arrived at the scene and found a blue Chrysler Sebring with severe damage to the driver’s side on the right shoulder. There was also a semi that was inverted about one hundred feet in front of the Sebring.

The preliminary investigation indicates the semi, driven by a man from Texas, was north bound in the right lane when it tried to avoid a car stopped half way in the lane of travel causing the truck to lose control. The semi struck the Sebring which was driven by a Noblesville woman.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.