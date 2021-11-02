Two hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on Toll Road near Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several hours and sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) dispatch received calls of a crash involving multiple vehicles, in a construction zone on the Toll Road, near mile marker 100, just west of the Bristol Exit.

Preliminary investigation indicates that traffic was slowed or stopped in the construction zone due to traffic congestion. A yellow 2006 Peterbilt towing a livestock trailer loaded with cattle failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a white 2020 Dodge Ram towing an open trailer and a white 2021 Volvo traveling in front of the Dodge. ISP said the crash with the Dodge caused a white 2021 Range Rover to break free from the trailer and land in the roadway.

The driver of the Dodge had to be extricated from the truck. He was flown to a South Bend hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy of the Indiana State Police

The collision between the Peterbilt and the Volvo caused the Volvo to be pushed into the back of a trailer being towed by a semi, ISP said.

The driver of the Peterbilt was taken by ambulance to an Elkhart hospital with complaints of pain.

None of the other drivers involved were injured, ISP said.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off the Toll Road at Exit 96 while the lanes were closed for crash investigation, removal of vehicles, and cleanup of a large diesel spill. Eastbound lanes were reopened around 7:40 p.m.