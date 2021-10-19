Two highway workers struck by car, one killed on rural road in east central Indiana

UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Early Monday morning, two Union County Highway Department workers were struck while working along a rural Union County roadway according to the Indiana State Police. Emergency crews responded at around 9 a.m. to a rural road west of US 27 to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The initial investigation determined that two Union County Highway Department employees were outside of their vehicle working when a 2008 Honda driven by Gina Price, 37, of Richmond Indiana, was traveling east. Price’s vehicle struck Justin Moore, 42, of Brookville, Indiana and Douglas Scaggs, 62, of Liberty, Indiana.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County Coroner. Scaggs was airlifted my medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio with serious injuries. Price was uninjured in the crash however she was transported to Reid Hospital for a chemical test as required by Indiana state law. Toxicology results will be provided by the Indiana Department of Toxicology when available.

A trooper requested assistance from the Pendleton Crash Reconstruction Team to assist with the investigation. This team of investigators are specially trained to investigate fatal and serious bodily injury crashes. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash. Once the investigation is complete, all findings will be forwarded to the Union County Prosecutor who will determine if criminal charges will be filed.