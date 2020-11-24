Two guided hikes coming to Patoka Lake, register early

BIRDSEYE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that two guided hikes are coming up at Patoka Lake, located at 3084 N. Dillard Road. Those who wish to participate are required to register early.

The first hike is on Saturday. It was a rescheduled event that was rained out last weekend, the press release said.

The hike begins at 11:30 a.m. and will teach participants about what some animals do to prepare for winter and how they survive the extreme conditions.

“Hikers will meet at the lower beach parking lot, where the hike will begin. This trek will be 1.25 miles roundtrip on a paved bike trail. Midway, the group will stop at an overlook equipped with stone benches to take in the fall view of the lake,” the press release said.

Hikers are asked to dress for the weather and plan to stop at the Nature Center for a restroom visit before heading to the beach. All other amenities along the hiking route will be closed for winter.

The second hike starts at noon on Dec. 12.

“During this event, participants will take a hike back in time to discover what life was like in the Patoka Lake area before the lake was made, learning what was there before the lake and what the people who lived there did for a living and for entertainment,” the press release said.

The hike will start at the Nature Center with a brief introduction and head along the old Narrows Road.

Hikers are asked dress for the weather and wear appropriate shoes for the wooded quarter-mile trail.

Advance registration for the hikes is required by calling the Nature Center at 812-685-2447. Contact the Nature Center for more information on other programs or events at Patoka Lake.