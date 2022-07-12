GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say one girl died and another was released after treatment at a hospital after they were pulled from Lake Michigan after struggling in the water.

Indiana conservation officers say bystanders were able to pull one of the girls from the water Tuesday afternoon at Gary’s Marquette Beach but the other remained underwater until a Lake County Sheriff’s Department helicopter located her and directed responders to her.

Officers say a 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Gary Methodist hospital and a 14-year-old girl was released after treatment. Their names haven’t been released.