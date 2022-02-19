ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) – A family was forced from their home in the middle of the night when wild weather caused two feet of mud to come crashing through the basement window.

Now it’s a race against time to get it repaired before thawing snow does more damage.

Homeowner Nathan Abbs said his wife heard a loud crash downstairs in their Elkhart County home Wednesday night, and what they found in the basement was a steady stream of mud coming through the window.

Damage to the furnace and hot water heater means the family can’t stay in their home.

Abbs said the insurance company will cover damage caused by the sump pump backing up, but not the extensive damage from the mud.

Abbs tried to fix some of the damage on his own, but now is enlisting help from anybody available.

“A good portion of our pictures are all gone, so if the community has any of my wife and me in the past, they can go ahead and send those to us, because we lost a lot of things that don’t mean a lot to most people,” Abbs said.

Abbs encouraged everyone to be pro-active and look at their insurance policy.