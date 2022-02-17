WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were found dead in a Monticello house after a fire Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Emergency crews were called to a home at 3248 N. Lakeshore Dr. in Monticello just before 2 a.m. and arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames. Multiple fire departments responded to the home and were able to extinguish the fire.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the White County Sheriff’s Department, the Monticello police and fire departments, the Idaville, Buffalo, Monon and Reynolds fire departments all assisted at the fire, state police said.