SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people have died and five others have been hospitalized after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer.

Police say the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday just west of South Bend and closed all eastbound lanes.

Westbound traffic was being diverted from the toll road.

Police say one vehicle caught fire.

The toll road is part of Interstates 80-90.