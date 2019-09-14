Two arrested for aggravated drug possession in Van Wert, Ohio

Van Wert, OHIO (WANE) — Two people are under arrested accused of possessing numerous drugs, cash and a loaded handgun in Van Wert, Ohio, authorities announced.

According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Jenkins, 42, and Kendra Keesler, 24, were arrested Saturday morning for Aggravated Drug Possession, each a Felony of the 5th degree.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on N. Wayne Street in Van Wert just before 2 a.m. Saturday, a press release said.

Seven people were in the home when the search warrant was executed, five of the individuals were identified and released from the scene.

Both Jenkings and Keesler were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where they are being held pending an arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident remains under investigation and additional criminal charges may be filed.

Authorities took the following items during the search to use as evidence:

-A moderate amount of suspected Methamphetamine

– Bindles containing unknown powder

– Loaded handgun and ammunition

– A moderate amount of drug paraphernalia including baggies and scales

– A large amount of syringes

– Several Cell phones and other digital devices

– Cash

Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach advised that a nuisance abatement letter will be sent to the property owner to make him/her aware of what occurred on the property.