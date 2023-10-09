INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Two people are considerably richer and they might not even know it. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Indiana.

The $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were purchased at:

Speedy Food located at 3510 S. Meridian St. in Indianapolis

located at in Giant Indiana #835 located at 8533 Lakeshore Dr. in Newburgh

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Oct. 7, are: 47-54-57-60-65 with the Powerball of 19.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Oct. 9, is an estimated $1.55 billion, third largest in Powerball history and fourth largest in U.S. jackpot history.