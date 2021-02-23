Turn $5 into $14 by donating 2020 state tax returns to help Indiana’s wildlife

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosiers can help Indiana’s warblers, bats, salamanders and other wildlife by donating to the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund when filing their 2020 state taxes.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that for every $5 donation, Indiana is eligible to receive an additional $9 in federal funds.



This dedicated fund supports Indiana’s nongame and endangered wildlife. “Nongame” means species that are not hunted, trapped or fished for, the DNR said. “Endangered wildlife” are those in danger of disappearing from the state.

The DNR said no state tax dollars are used to manage nongame and endangered wildlife.



Hoosiers can donate all or a portion of their state tax refund to the Nongame Wildlife Fund by marking the appropriate boxes on your 2020 Indiana tax forms or when filing electronically. A video of this process can be found here.

To donate:

Fill out Line 1 of Schedule 5/Schedule IN-DONATE form with “Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund” Enter the three-digit code “200” Enter donation amount on Line 17 of the main IT-40 form

The DNR said direct donations can also be made at any time online or by mail: on.IN.gov/nongamewildlifefund.

Find out more about Indiana’s nongame and endangered wildlife here.