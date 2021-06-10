Trucker killed in crash involving 3 semis on I-70 in western Indiana

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

Photo of crash scene provided by Indiana State Police

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A truck driver from Houston was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a semi while placing emergency triangles next to his disabled rig on I-70 in western Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after midnight. Investigators determined the disabled rig was sitting partially in the driving lane of I-70 with no lights when another rig tried changing lanes to avoid hitting it. The driver of the second semi didn’t realize a third semi was in the passing lane. The two collided and the driver of the first semi was struck and killed.

The driver of the second semi was airlifted to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third semi was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss