Trucker killed in crash involving 3 semis on I-70 in western Indiana

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A truck driver from Houston was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a semi while placing emergency triangles next to his disabled rig on I-70 in western Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after midnight. Investigators determined the disabled rig was sitting partially in the driving lane of I-70 with no lights when another rig tried changing lanes to avoid hitting it. The driver of the second semi didn’t realize a third semi was in the passing lane. The two collided and the driver of the first semi was struck and killed.

The driver of the second semi was airlifted to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third semi was not hurt.