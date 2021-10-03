Trucker hospitalized after rear-ending semi at high speed on I-65

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — An Illinois man was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 65 in Lafayette on Saturday.

Police and medics were called Saturday afternoon to the northbound lanes of I-65 near the 165 mile marker, three miles from the S.R. 38 interchange, after witnesses called 9-1-1 to report a semi rear-ended another semi at a high rate of speed.

Troopers arrived to find a white 2005 Volvo semi that had struck a 2020 Freightliner.

(Indiana State Police)

(Indiana State Police)

According to an Indiana State Police report, the driver of the Volvo – Semir J. Prijic, from Skokie, Illinois – had to be extricated from the cab of the truck and flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of severe injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

State police said traffic was backed up for several miles as a result of the crash. Interstate 65 was closed for some 5 hours while crews cleaned the trash.