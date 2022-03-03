TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) A convoy of trucks passed through central Indiana on Tuesday.

“The People’s Convoy,” as it’s being called, made its way from Cuba, Missouri earlier this week. The convoy, which is in protest of government mandates, originally began its journey in California last week and plans to reach the Washington D.C. area by the end of this week.

Many onlookers in the Terre Haute area lined up on overpasses to get a glimpse of the convoy. Many of those who looked on from the Darwin Road Overpass said they did so in protest of government mandates regarding COVID-19.

“Many mandates that we may or not agree with that have affected our children have kept us from being with our love ones when they pass, the list goes on and on,” protestor Donna Blair said. “We just want everyone to have freedom of choice.”