Truck slams into back of garbage truck in Grant County, driver killed

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Elwood, Indiana man died after he drove into the back of a garbage truck in Grant County early Tuesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the garbage truck was stopped in front of a home on South Strawtown Pike when a Chevy Avalanche driven by Corey Carter, 22, rear-ended the truck.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined the garbage truck’s warning lights were on when the crash took place. The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt.