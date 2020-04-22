Trout season in Indiana opens April 25

DNR fisheries staff have been busy in recent days stocking thousands of trout in preparation for the opening of inland stream trout season this Saturday at 6 a.m. local time.

By opening day, DNR will have stocked over 23,000 rainbow trout in 17 streams in 12 different counties. To find a stocked stream near you, see the 2020 Trout Stocking Plan atwildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm.

The stocked trout come from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station near Howe in LaGrange County and average roughly 11 inches in length.

Trout will bite on a variety of different artificial baits such as spinners and flies, but natural baits such as worms and bee moths tend to be the most popular.

The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of these can be a brown trout. Any brown trout kept from the Whitewater River must be at least 18 inches in length.

Anglers 18 years and older need an Indiana fishing license and a Trout/Salmon Stamp Privilege to fish for trout. Per Indiana Executive Order, 2019-20 annual licenses and stamps, including fishing licenses and Trout/Salmon Stamp Privileges, are valid until May 22, 2020.

Hoosiers should follow posted restrictions and practice social distancing while outdoors. For the most up-to-date information regarding DNR and COVID-19, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.