Troopers and dispatchers work to rescue dog that ran from crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — State police troopers and dispatchers worked together to rescue a dog that escaped a crashed vehicle on an interstate Tuesday.

Officers responded to Interstate 465 regarding a vehicle that ran off the roadway and rolled several times. As troopers were responding to the scene, they began receiving information about a dog that had jumped out of the crashed vehicle and was running along the shoulder of the interstate.

The first troopers on the scene, along with paramedics, assisted the driver, who suffered minor injuries. Meanwhile, Troopers Brandon Alberts and Mike Wright began tracking down the dog. State police dispatchers along with dispatchers from INDOT were able to use traffic cameras and relay information to troopers about the dog’s location until they caught up to the dog nearly two miles from the crash scene.

Investigating officers are not yet sure what initially caused the vehicle to run off the road. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

After spending time with Trooper Alberts for a little while, Poppy, the dog, was released to a family member who came to the scene. Poppy did not appear to be injured.