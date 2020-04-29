Trooper working crash scene on I-80/94 seriously hurt after SUV slams into squad car

GARY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper who had been sent to investigate a crash in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 in Gary early Wednesday was seriously injured after an SUV slammed into his squad car.

Trooper Corey Adam parked his squad car with emergency lights activated to block traffic behind a crashed Mercedes that had hit the median wall and had come to rest in the left and left center lane. Two other troopers parked further behind Trooper Adam’s patrol car and blocked additional lanes with their emergency lights activated and put approximately 15 flares in the roadway.

As the troopers were investigating the crash, one of them spotted a vehicle traveling west in left-center lane at a high rate of speed. The trooper yelled at Trooper Adam just before the 2004 Chevrolet SUV, struck Adam’s squad car. The impact caused his car to hit the Mercedes as well as the median wall. The trooper who yelled was able to jump over the median barrier to avoid being struck. That trooper and the other who had arrived on the scene were able to pull Adam from his car as it was leaking gasoline..

Trooper Adam sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Northlake Hospital in Gary for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Cameron D. Geweniger, 30, from Wheaton, Illinois, refused medical treatment. A subsequent Operating While Intoxicated crash investigation was initiated as officers made observations that lead them to believe that Geweniger may have been impaired.

Geweniger refused field sobriety tests at the scene and also refused a certified chemical test for intoxication. He was transported to Northlake Hospital where a search warrant for a blood draw was requested through the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office and granted by a magistrate. The results of that blood test are pending.

Cameron D. Geweniger

Geweniger was transported to the Lake County Jail and booked on the following preliminary charges:

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury- Level 5 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated Endangering- Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement- Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving- Class B Misdemeanor

The roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours for crash investigation/reconstruction. Assisting at the scene were the Gary Fire and Police Departments. The vehicles were towed by Precision Towing.