Trooper hurt after suspected drunk driver barrels through I-74 construction zone southeast of Indy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver ignored construction zone warnings and drove into the back of the squad car he was sitting in.

The crash took place on I-74 in Shelby County southeast of Indianapolis just before 3 a.m.

Investigators determined the trooper’s car was parked about a half mile down a closed lane behind a crew of construction workers with the emergency lights on. The construction zone was clearly marked with signs and construction barrels. An SUV driven by Mason Durrett, 21, of Indianapolis hit several barrels and continued down the half mile stretch of the closed lane and ran into the back of the squad car.

Master Trooper Jeremy Basso was able to get out of the car and radio for help. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Durrett was also taken to a hospital for treatment. He was arrested at the hospital for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury.