Trooper finds 115 pounds of cocaine in semi during stop

On January 9, at approximately 5:45 p.m., an Indiana State Police Trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 and found approximately 115 pounds of cocaine. The driver, Vikram Sandhu of New York, was arrested. (Indiana State Police)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A New York man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday after state police said they found some 115 pounds of cocaine in the rig.

It was around 5:45 p.m. when an Indiana State Police trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 in Putnam County, west of Indianapolis.

As police spoke with the driver, “criminal indicators were detected,” police said, and a K-9 was deployed. The dog gave a positive alert for illegal drugs, state police said.

In the sleeper berth of the semi, police found some 115 pounds of cocaine. State police said the cocaine had an estimated street value of $2 million.

The driver – 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu of Queens, New York – was taken into custody on felony charges of Dealing Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics. He was traveling from Houston, Texas, to Indianapolis, state police said.