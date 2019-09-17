Trio suspected of vandalizing Indianapolis memorial sought

Three males suspected of vandalizing the Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, are shown in surveillance footage. (Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Capitol Police have asked for the public’s help to find three people suspected of vandalizing a section of the Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial in downtown Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police said that just before 11 p.m. Saturday, three males gathered around the marker/pillar of the Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial, on the downtown canal across from the Indiana State Museum. One of the males then damaged the marker/pillar, according to surveillance footage.

A male suspected of vandalizing the Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, is shown in surveillance footage. (Indiana State Police)

Damage to the Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, is shown. (Indiana State Police)

The damage was estimated at $300, state police said.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the young men is asked to call Capitol Police Officer Meneely at (317) 234-2131.