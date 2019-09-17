Trio suspected of vandalizing Indianapolis memorial sought

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Capitol Police have asked for the public’s help to find three people suspected of vandalizing a section of the Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial in downtown Indianapolis.
Indiana State Police said that just before 11 p.m. Saturday, three males gathered around the marker/pillar of the Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial, on the downtown canal across from the Indiana State Museum. One of the males then damaged the marker/pillar, according to surveillance footage.
The damage was estimated at $300, state police said.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the young men is asked to call Capitol Police Officer Meneely at (317) 234-2131.