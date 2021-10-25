Trine U. gives honorary degree to Indiana health commissioner

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Trine University has awarded an honorary degree to Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

Box was awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the 50th anniversary celebration gala for the Indiana Academy last week. She was honored primarily for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is not an overstatement to say that Dr. Box’s leadership saved lives on our campuses and in our communities,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., president of Trine University, said in presenting the degree. “For that, we owe her a debt of gratitude that we can never repay. But we can bestow upon her the highest honor that a university has at its disposal, our honorary doctorate.”

Box has been Indiana State Health Commissioner since 2017, when she was appointed to the post by Gov. Eric Holcomb. She has been a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist in Indianapolis for 30 years.

During the pandemic, Box has led preventive and protective measures to respond to COVID-19 throughout the state. She allocated COVID-19 tests to institutions throughout the state, including 10,000 that have helped Trine University keep its campus safe and healthy, the school said.