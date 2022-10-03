WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — After the defense for the man accused of shooting Richmond police officer Seara Burton requested a continuance, the trial has been pushed back nearly two months.

A pre-trial conference for Phillip Lee, 47, happened Monday morning in Wayne County. It was the first court proceeding in his case since Burton’s death on Sept. 18. She died more than a month after Lee allegedly shot her during a traffic stop in Richmond.

Phillip Lee

Although Burton did die, as of Oct. 3, Lee has not been charged with murder. His charges have been limited to three counts of attempted murder, however, prosecutors can still file murder charges.

Photo of Seara Burton from Richmond Police Department K-9 Unit.

Court documents indicated Burton was shot in the head by Lee on Aug. 10, and he also shot at at least one other officer, aiming at the head as well.

Police returned fire, and Lee was shot and taken to the hospital while in police custody.

Lee’s jury trial was originally set for Nov. 1. Following his pre-trial conference on Monday, the trial has been delayed to Dec. 27. His next pre-trial conference is scheduled for Nov. 28.

State court records chronicle a lengthy criminal history for Lee, including numerous drug and burglary charges. The earliest charges on record date back to 1993.

In 2019, Lee was also arrested on charges for fondling a child under 14. That case, however, never went to a jury trial.