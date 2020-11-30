Trial postponed in case of alleged excessive force in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has granted a long delay in the trial of three Muncie police officers who were charged in an investigation of excessive force.

The trial now is set for Sept. 21.

Related Content 3 Muncie officers indicted in federal excessive force cases

The request was made by defense lawyers with no objections from federal prosecutors.

The trial had been planned for Feb. 22. But lawyers noted the risks of COVID-19.

Officers Chase Winkle and Jeremy Gibson are accused of using excessive force while making arrests in 2018 and 2019.

Sgt. Joe Krejsa is accused of writing false reports.