Tree falls on tree-trimming contractor in South Bend, killing him

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Northern Indiana police say a man who was doing tree-trimming work died after a tree fell onto him.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the man was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at a South Bend hospital. His name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

Police say the man was struck by the falling tree as he was doing contract work for New Image Tree Service.

County police and the county coroner’s office are investigating the incident.

