BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who’s ever visited Brown County State Park can’t help but admire the southern Indiana destination’s beauty and a travel blog agrees.

Travel Lens recently conducted a study using Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews which determined the park is the sixth most beautiful state park in the country.

The study considered the number of times Yelp and TripAdvisor mentioned the words beautiful, stunning, and breathtaking, as well as a park’s Instagram popularity and Google search data to compile its list of the “most aesthetically pleasing” state parks.

Based on their research, the park just outside of Nashville, Indiana received 86 total Yelp reviews, 42 “beautiful” reviews, one “stunning review, six “breathtaking” reviews and 49 total aesthetic reviews.

“Brown County State Park offers stunning views of the Brown County Hills Region, provides a diversity of trails for hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians, and welcomes overnight guests for camping, cabin and lodge stays,” said Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks. “As with all of our Indiana State Parks, the staff who work in the park provide service that allows guests to focus on those natural resources, history, and making great memories with family and friends.”

Travel Lens also ranked Brown County State Park 13th for Most Instagrammed State Parks.

This is just the latest of a long list of special recognitions Indiana’s largest state park has received. Last year, the park was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and it is a fixture on various “best of” rankings for its mountain biking trails.

The park comprises nearly 16,000 acres, most of them heavily wooded.

More about Brown County State Park is at on.IN.gov/browncountysp.






