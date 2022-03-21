INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a bill that would have banned transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

Opponents argue the ban is unconstitutional and bigoted, but the bill would make Indiana at least the 11th Republican-led state with such a law.

Holcomb previously said that he would review the bill’s final version before making a decision. However, Holcomb has said he “adamantly” agrees that “girls should be playing girls sports,” referring to a person’s sex at birth.