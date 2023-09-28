GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Anderson man was killed as he was struck by a train while crossing train tracks in his vehicle Thursday afternoon.

At 12:03 p.m. the Grant County Central Dispatch responded to calls that a van and train collided. When the Grant County Sheriff’s office arrived on the scene they found that the train was northbound when the vehicle crossed eastbound on County Road 600 North, causing the train to hit the van, pushing the van down the tracks.

The driver of the van was ejected alongside the tracks and found later by the sheriff’s department. The deputies began life-saving measures and then transported the man by four-wheel-drive truck to the ambulance waiting at the crossing for transport.

The driver of the van, a 22-year-old man from Anderson was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the Grant County Fatality Crash Team.