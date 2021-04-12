Trails reopened after fire at Indiana Dunes National Park

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Trails have reopened following a wildfire at Indiana Dunes National Park in the northwestern part of the state.

The National Park Service says Monday that fire crews and park staff have ensured all trails in visitor areas impacted by the fire are safe from any dangerous trees and other hazards.

The Park Service adds that there are numerous dead trees and branches away from trails that can fall and are extremely dangerous.

The 425-acre Miller Woods wildfire in Gary started April 2.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries or damage to private property have been reported.