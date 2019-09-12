Traffic stop leads to felony meth arrest

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE) — A Jeffersonville woman was arrested on drug-related charges and an outstanding warrant Wednesday.

Around 2:20 p.m., police say ISP Trooper Andrew Taylor saw a red minivan come to a stop in the middle of an intersection in Sellersburg, Indiana just north of Louisville. Taylor also noticed the van’s registration plate had expired two months earlier.

Monica Cole, 40, was charged with multiple drug-related crimes after a traffic stop just north of Louisville. (Courtesy/Indiana State Police)

The driver of the van, identified as Monica Cole, 40, was pulled over for the traffic violations. As a result of the stop, Taylor found that Cole was wanted in Washington County and was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug-related items.

Cole was arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail.

She is charged with the following: