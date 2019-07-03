Traffic stop leads to discovery of 34 lbs. of pot

Photos shows 34 pounds of marijuana confiscated following a traffic stop by Indiana State Police on I-70 on July 2, 2019.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) While patrolling for aggressive and impaired drivers with the July 4th holiday traffic in full swing, an Indiana State Police trooper spotted a Dodge Challenger in I-70 in Henry County following another vehicle too closely early Tuesday evening.

After pulling the Dodge over, the driver told the trooper she was traveling from California to Maryland. The officer thought she was overly nervous, so he called for assistance. Another trooper with a K-9 arrived on the scene and the dog alerted the troopers to the possible presence of drugs.

A search of the car turned up 34 individual packages of suspected marijuana, each weighing about a pound. The street value of the pot was estimated to be $70,000.

Janice Taylor, 32, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota was arrested for dealing marijuana.