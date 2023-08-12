MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A traffic stop in Peru resulted in the arrest of a man on drug charges Wednesday around midnight.

Wednesday Indiana State Police Trooper stopped the driver of a maroon Ford Truck for an equipment violation. ISP states in their report that there were no plate lights on the vehicle, which was the reason for the stop.

While the officer spoke to the driver, he smelled the odor of raw marijuana coming from the truck. This led to a search of the Ford and the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, suspected legend drugs, suspected marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Ryan Mitchel Oldaker, 42 of Walton IN, was arrested and taken to a local jail where he was charged.

The charges Oldacker received were;