HOBART, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic came to a halt after a 5-car crash happened Monday afternoon that left 1 person in serious condition.

Around 3:45 p.m. dispatch received calls of a multiple-vehicle crash blocking all lanes southbound on I-65. Troopers responded to the scene and found four vehicles across the roadway with a fifth on the shoulder of the road.

Preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Joseph Llano, 39, was traveling southbound on I-65 in the right lane. The driver was distracted and not able to come to a stop quickly enough causing him to rear-end a Chevy s-10.

This caused a chain of cars to get rear-ended, a Chevy S10, a Honda Accord, a Ford Fusion, and a Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu, a 40-year-old woman, was unable to get out of her vehicle due to the extent of her injuries. She was taken out the the vehicle by the Merriville Fire Department and flown to an area hospital where she was treated for serious injury. The driver of the Ford Fusion and 3 youths from the Grand Caravan were taken to other area hospitals on complaints of pain.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to play a factor in the crash. The roadway was closed in both directions due to helicopter transport, impacting traffic for several hours.