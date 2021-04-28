Toyota Indiana announces $803 million investment bringing all-new electric SUVs and jobs

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was on hand as Toyota Indiana announced a major investment at the Princeton plant that will bring new jobs and new electric vehicles to the Tristate.

Before a raucous crowd at the Toyota Indiana Experience Center in Princeton, Toyota Indiana President Leah Curry broke the news that the company is investing $803 million to start production of two all-new SUVs; one will be a yet-to-be-named Toyota brand, with the other a luxury Lexus model.

Toyota says this investment will bring 1,400 jobs to Gibson County by the end of 2023.

The investment will also support employee training and supplier re-tooling at supplier facilities. Production of the new vehicles is expected to begin mid-to-late 2023.

Today’s news marks TMMI’s third major expansion in the last four years, following investment announcements in 2020 and 2017 to invest a combined $1.3 billion in its Princeton operations and create 550 new jobs.

Toyota currently employs more than 7,000 Hoosiers in southwest Indiana and has already begun filling production jobs.