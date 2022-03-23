PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. will pause production at its southwestern Indiana assembly pant for five days in April because of supply chain disruptions.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana Inc. says it will idle its Princeton plant on April 1, 8, 14, 15 and 18. On those days, Toyota employees will have the option of reporting for work to perform various tasks at the plant, using a paid time-off day, or taking unpaid time.

The plant has a workforce of about 7,200. The Princeton plant assembles the hybrid Sienna minivan, the Highlander/Highlander hybrid SUV and the Sequoia full-size SUV.