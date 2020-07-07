Town’s water system trouble extends to Indiana prison

CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A state prison official says some 2,000 inmates were being provided with bottled water at a southwestern Indiana prison after a boil order was issued for the town water system that services the facility.

Water was available for showers and toilets at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility but it could be Wednesday before tests clear water from the town of Carlisle for drinking. Town officials say the problem started Sunday when a computer system failure occurred at a water treatment plant. The water system lost pressure, resulting in a loss of water availability throughout the Sullivan County town.

