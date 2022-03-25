PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A man has been arrested after shooting and wounding a tow driver and taking his truck near an Interstate 70 rest stop southwest of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports that state police said the tow driver attempted Friday morning to help after the man’s vehicle had stopped along the highway’s shoulder in Plainfield. The man fired shots at the tow driver.

Police said he then moved his 4-year-old child from his vehicle to the truck and drove away. He was found a short time later in the tow truck. Police said the truck driver was listed Friday in critical condition at a hospital.