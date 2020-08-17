Tortilla maker Mission Foods expanding to Indianapolis area

A pack of Mission Foods tortilla bread is seen in Los Angeles on July 27, 2020. (KTLA)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Tortilla producer Mission Foods says it will establish a manufacturing plant in suburban Indianapolis, creating up to 544 new jobs by the end of 2026.

Irving, Texas-based Mission will lease and equip a 511,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Plainfield. It will produce corn and flour tortillas, tortilla chips, flat breads and other baked products, with the potential to turn out nearly 94,000 tons of products annually.

Mission expects the plant to begin production early next year and be fully operational in 2024. The company plans to begin hiring in Indiana early next year.

