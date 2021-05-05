Top court spurns appeal in Ball State student’s 1994 killing

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rebuffed a central Indiana man’s appeal of his life sentence for fatally shooting a Ball State University student in 1994 during an attempted robbery.

The high court on Monday declined to hear 44-year-old Larry Wayne Newton Jr.’s appeal of a Delaware County judge’s 2016 decision denying his bid for post-conviction relief.

The Star Press reports Newton was 17 in September 1994 when the Muncie resident fatally shot 19-year-old Ball State University student Christopher Coyle during an attempted off-campus robbery.

Newton pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

