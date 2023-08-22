As college students head back to campus and start their semesters, here’s a top 10 for public universities in Indiana, including the cost of attending universities in 2023.

10. Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest was founded in 2016 with a total enrollment of 6,437 as of fall 2021. The campus offers a city feel while still keeping class sizes small. The total cost of the tuition before aid is $9,030 for in-state attendees.

9. Indiana University Kokomo

Indiana University Kokomo was founded in 1945 to act as an affordable place of education while still gaining an IU degree. With an acceptance rate of 90%, the cost of tuition before aid is $7,941 for in-state tuition.

8. Indiana University South Bend

Founded in 1961, Indiana University South Bend is a public institution with a total enrollment of 3,865 as of fall 2021. With an acceptance rate of 89%, the cost of tuition before aid is $7,941 for in-state students, offering students an opportunity to earn an IU degree at a lower cost.

7. Indiana University East

This suburban setting university founded in 1971, offers students small class sizes as the total undergraduate enrollment as of fall 2021 was 2,887. The cost of tuition matches most satellite campuses offered by IU at $7,941 before aid for in-state students and an acceptance rate of 81%.

6. Purdue University Fort Wayne

This city-setting university founded in 1964 offers students the opportunity to connect with Indiana’s second-largest city while still gaining a Purdue or IU degree. With an 83% acceptance rate, and ranking 35 among the Top Public Schools, PFW offers students the ability to gain a degree at a tuition cost of $8,985 before aid for in-state students.

5. University of Southern Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana was founded in 1965 and is valued in the top 15 Top Public Schools in the Midwest. With a 96% acceptance rate, the university offers students a high-value education at the best value. The cost of tuition for an in-state student is $9,95 before aid, with a high percentage of students attending for health professions.

4. Ball State University

Ball State was founded in 1918 and offers a traditional college experience on its 1,180 acres of campus. While the acceptance rate is only 68% Ball State offers many programs that its students can explore. The average cost of in-state tuition before aid is $10,440 and it has a total undergraduate enrollment of 13,916 as of fall 2021.

3. Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis

A public institution founded in 1969, Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis offers students the downtown city experience at a lower cost than traditional city universities. With an 84% acceptance rate, the university is home to 19,197 students. The tuition cost before aid is $10,144 for students attending in-state.

2. Indiana University

Indiana University Bloomington was founded in 1820 with a campus size of 1,953 acres it is home to 34,253 undergraduate students as of fall 2021. The university was ranked #72 in Best National Universities and #29 in Top Public Schools. The university has an acceptance rate of 85% and tuition costs in-state students $11,447 before aid.

1. Purdue University

Purdue University West Lafayette was founded in 1869 with a campus size of 2,468 acres its home to 37,101 as of fall 2021. The university was #51 in the Best National Universities and #18 in the Top Public Schools nationally. The university has an acceptance rate of 69% and tuition costs for in-state students are $9,992 before aid.