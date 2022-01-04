Toddler strapped in car seat of disabled car killed in crash

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A toddler strapped inside a car seat has died after the disabled car the child was in was struck by a pickup truck.

Police say the child and car seat were in the rear seat of a car partially in the left lane of Interstate 65 northbound near Franklin in southern Indiana.

The child was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the car had stopped for unknown reasons while partially in the left lane and a northbound pickup then struck the rear end of the stationary car.