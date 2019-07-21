Toddler pulled from Marshall County lake

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a Marshall County Lake. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the 1-year-old was pulled from Lake of the Woods.

DNR officers say emergency crews responded to the 4100 block of Lake Shore Drive near Bremen, around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. Initial reports indicate that a young child was pulled from the lake and was unresponsive.

In the initial investigation, DNR officers say that family members were ending a birthday party when they noticed a back door to the home open, and the 1-year-old was missing.

After a brief search, family member found the child floating in 18 inches of water. The child was missing for approximately 5-10 minutes.

The child was transported to a St. Joseph County hospital, and was last listed in critical condition.