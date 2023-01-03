WASHINGTON D.C. (WANE) — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) was sworn in for a second term in the United States Senate.

Young currently serves on the U.S. Senate Committees on Finance; Foreign Relations; Commerce, Science & Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

“It is a tremendous honor to continue serving Indiana in the United States Senate,” Sen. Young said. “Over the next six years, I will do my best to represent our state and ensure all Hoosiers have the ability to reach their potential.”

Young previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011-2016 before being elected as a U.S. senator in 2016.

Young and his family currently reside in Johnson County, Indiana.