Tipton pizza deliveryman gifted new car from community

TIPTON, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana pizza deliveryman way tipped way more than 15 percent this week.

Tipton’s Robert Peters has been delivering pizzas for 31 years. Pizza Hut says he’s one of their longest-tenured delivery people.

“There were people in my family that were like, ‘maybe you should consider something a little more financially stable,'” said Peters. “But its my purpose in life to make people happy. You know, when you’re delivering to somebody, you may be the only face they see all day.”

Peters’ devotion to customer service has earned him an honorable reputation in Tipton.

“He’ll drive three or four miles down the road just to bring you 15 cents in change,” said Tanner Langley, a regular customer. “He didn’t want you to feel like you had to tip him because he didn’t have the change.”

Because of all his positive experiences with Peters, Langley felt compelled to give him a gift. Langley reached out to the community and asked them to pitch in to buy Peters, who was driving a ’93 Olds, a new car.

In just two days, the people of Tipton raised enough money to purchase a Chevy Malibu, plus insurance and gas money. This cost $19,000 in total.

“That’s the type of impact he has on people,” said Langley.