FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As temperatures drop throughout Indiana you may be wondering some of the best ways to keep your furry friends safe.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association unlike the belief that cats and dogs are more resistant to cold weather because of fur, both are still highly susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. While there are long-haired and thick-coated dog breeds bred for colder climates no pet should be left outside for long periods.

If you plan for your pet to be spending time outdoors it’s important they have a space where they can stay dry and protect themselves from the wind. You want the space to allow enough room for the pet to lie down while also being small enough to trap body heat.

Most cities in the state of Indiana require pets to be brought into a temperature-controlled environment when the temperatures drop 20 degrees or below. Some cities in the state also consider environmental warnings such as a wind chill warning.

You should also always check pets’ paws for signs of cold weather injury or damage, usually given away by cracked or bleeding paw pads. You should also wipe down pets after walks in order to prevent them from being exposed to toxic chemicals found in de-icing products, antifreeze and other winter products.

It’s also important to consider pets who may be stray or community pets when getting ready for the day. Before starting your car make sure to check for any stray cats that could be looking for a place to stay warm.

You can find a longer list of tips and tricks to keep your pets safe this winter on the American Veterinary Medical Association’s website.