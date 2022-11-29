DELPHI, Ind. — Court documents released Tuesday show some of what investigators say happened around the time that Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered.

The timeline comes from multiple sources in the probable cause affidavit, including from Richard Allen, the man police arrested in connection with the girls’ death.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland, who pressed for the records to remain sealed, said there was “good reason to believe Allen is not the only one involved. Allen’s attorneys welcomed the unsealing of the documents, commenting that they believed in their client’s innocence.

Here is a timeline of events from the probable cause affidavit.